Nuggets seeking first-rounder and more for either Gallinari or Chandler

The NBA Trade Deadline is fast approaching, and a lot of eyes are on the Mile High City. Buy or sell, the Denver Nuggets may be active; and even if they sell off some pieces, it doesn’t mean they will come cheap, nor does it mean they are giving up on the season.

According to ESPN Senior Writer Zach Lowe, the Nuggets are seeking a lottery-protected first round pick, as well as swap rights to an additional selection, in exchange for either Danilo Gallinari or Wilson Chandler.

Chandler has expressed displeasure with his inconsistent role. Gallinari is likely to opt out of his current contract after the season. The Nuggets also have depth on the wing, meaning that they could conceivably surrender one of the duo without hurting their team.

“They want that No. 8 spot in the West, but they think they can get it even if they surrender one of those guys,” Lowe continues.

The 2017 NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. MT.