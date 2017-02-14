Nuggets set franchise marks, tie NBA records in win over Warriors

The Warriors blew a 3-1 lea–, sorry, muscle memory.

The Nuggets rank dead last in attendance in the NBA and have for the last two years, but with all eyes on the Golden State Warriors, people showed up at Pepsi Center Monday night.

The Nuggets were without Emmanuel Mudiay, Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, Kenneth Faried and their newest addition, Mason Plumlee, so anything less than a blowout should have served as some kind of record.

Well, it was a record-setting night for the Nuggets as they set two franchise marks, tied two NBA records and managed to pull out a 132-110 win over the back-to-back Western Conference champs.

Just how special a shooting night was it?

The season high for 3-pointers in a game for Denver was previously 18 overall, their franchise record was 19. On Monday they finished with 16 3-pointers – at the half. That tied an NBA record for 3’s made in a half, matching the Cleveland Cavaliers from November of last year.

With the record for the Nuggets franchise record for 3-point made baskets in a game being 19, and that seeming easily obtainable as Denver had an historic night shooting in the first half, it wasn’t all that shocking when they reached that number in the third quarter.

#Nuggets are now 20-29 from three point range. The 20 3FG's are the most 3FG's in a single game in #Nuggets franchise history. — NuggetsPR (@NuggetsPR) February 14, 2017

But they pushed on to new goals. Next up: The NBA record of 24 three pointers in a game.

With this basket, the @nuggets tied the all-time #NBA record with 24 made 3s in a single game. pic.twitter.com/kXBcK5t4tm — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2017

While the Nuggets didn’t surpass the record for 3-pointers made set by Houston Rockets in December of last year, they did tie the all-time NBA record, finishing an incredible 24-for-40 from beyond the arc.

Here are the final 3-point shooting stats in Denver’s NBA record-tying effort…

Juancho Hernangomez: 6-9

Jameer Nelson: 5-7

Will Barton: 4-8

Gary Harris: 4-7

Jamal Murray: 2-5

Mike Miller: 2-2

Johnny O’Bryant: 1-1