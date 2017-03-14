Offensive lineman Michael Schofield trades his cleats for a pair of skates

The Denver Broncos were hard at work reshaping their offensive line late last week. Michael Schofield however, has turned his attention to another sport.

Broncos OT Michael Schofield and his fiancée Kendall Coyne, a USA women's hockey star. pic.twitter.com/uG2vjqB4gm — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 14, 2017

That’s right, Schofield laced them up and took to the ice at Family Sports on Monday. If this was a tryout for the Colorado Avalanche however, it did not go well for the lineman; whose passes weren’t exactly crisp, nor did he seem all that steady on his skates. We’ll say he’s a developmental prospect.

Schofield’s fiancée Kendall Coyne however, looked great. A women’s hockey star, she has one Olympic silver medal, four World Championship golds, one WC silver and won the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2016 as the top female player in college hockey.

Oh and Kendall is one of he fastest female hockey players the world, by the way. pic.twitter.com/ugoFfVyyi3 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 14, 2017

Props to the Denver Post’s Nicki Jhabvala, whose Broncos coverage isn’t just cool…it’s ice cold.