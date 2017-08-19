Own goal dooms Rapids in home loss to D.C. United

In a game where the Colorado Rapids dominated possession and created a number of goal-scoring chances, a 27th minute own goal from Jared Watts was the difference as D.C. United took all three points from Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

The Rapids returned home after two away games looking for their first win in five games, suffering two losses and drawing three since the 3-1 win against Houston Dynamo on July 1. Newly appointed interim head coach Steve Cooke made two changes in his first game in charge, bringing Marlon Hairston in to replace suspended Mike da Fonte at right back, and starting Nana Boateng in the center of the park alongside Micheal Azira and Mohammed Saeid.

D.C. United, hoped to get their first victory in eight games and nearly opened the scoring in the 13th minutes with a Paul Arriola close range shot on goal, but Tim Howard denied his attempt. Minutes later, Luciano Acosta made an effort lobbing the ball from outside the box, but Howard made a fingertip deflection to keep the game scoreless.

The visitors got their break after a pass back from Jared Watts skipped past Howard and into the net, leading to the Rapids’ second own goal of the season.

“I’m not sure if Howard was involved in that one and I know Jared is devastated,” interim head coach Steve Cooke said after the match. He’s a great guy, he works hard, and he wears his heart on his sleeve. He puts everything into himself, he puts everything into the team, he a real great teammate. He’s made an honest mistake, these things happen in the game. He is the one person in that locker room distraught. We will encourage him to move on and come back positive next week.”

In the 35th minute, Boateng received the ball at the top of the box and rocketed a shot on goal, forcing United keeper Bill Hamid to make an one-handed save.

Colorado brought on the pressure in the second half. Kevin Doyle came close but his header ricocheted off the crossbar. The Rapids kept pushing with three good chances from Micheal Azira, Shkëlzen Gashi, and Doyle in the next five minutes but none hit the net.

The Rapids looked to energize the attack in the 64th minute when Boateng made way for a debut appearance from new signing Luis Gil in the midfield. A double change soon followed when forwards Alan Gordon and Joshua Gatt came on for Gashi and Saeid, respectively in the 69th minute.

“We were having good chances and were getting the flow of the game right. It’s just unfortunate but that’s just the way it goes sometimes. That’s just the football is – sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t,” Gil said.

The home side pushed numbers forward in the final minutes and were able to create a pair of half-chances from Sjöberg and Gordon. Despite the effort, the Rapids would go home empty-handed for the fifth time at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

The Rapids (6-13-4; 22 points) face a string of four away games with the first coming against Portland Timbers on Wednesday, August 23. Kickoff at Providence Park is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. MT