Peyton Manning not interested in starting a career in politics

In recent days, a lot of talk in Denver sports media has centered around politics. In this instance, it was sparked by a letter written by legendary Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway. On Wednesday, yet another legendary Broncos quarterback, Peyton Manning, was asked about his own political aspirations at the Adobe Summit 2017 after his name was mentioned as a potential senatorial candidate.

“I don’t know where that came from. Last week I was going to run a team, this week I going to apparently run for Senate, and next week I’ll be an astronaut,” Manning responded (via the Denver Post). “I have no interest in the political world, but would like to continue serving communities.”

That being said, Manning is “excited” about what he will do next in his career, but he is not in a hurry to find what that may be.

“The best advice I got was to not sign up for something full-time right away that you can’t commit to,” Manning said. “I’m taking my time and seeing what my options might be.”