Pioneers fall on the road against unbeaten Ohio State

The [1/1] University of Denver men’s lacrosse program fell 16-7 to unbeaten [18/17] Ohio State on Sunday night at Ohio Stadium.

Junior faceoff man Trevor Baptiste (Denville, N.J.) won 15-of-26 faceoffs, winning 15+ for the 30th time in 42 career games.

Ohio State jumped out to an early lead as Tre Leclaire netted his 13th of the campaign to put the home team on top 1:16 into the game. Senior Tyler Pace (Coquitlam, B.C.) evened things up on the next possession before Ohio State ended the quarter on a 4-0 run in the final 11:50 of the period, including two goals from Johnny Pearson.

The Buckeyes defense led by goaltender Tom Carey continued to shut down the Pioneers offense in the second quarter, shutting out Denver in the frame. Tre Leclaire completed his first half hat trick with a pair of goals in the second quarter, and Colin Chell added his ninth of the season to complete the scoring in the frame.

2016 Tewaaraton Finalist Connor Cannizzaro (Cazenovia, N.Y.) ended the scoring drought at 39:38 to extend the nation’s longest active point streak to 48 games. Ohio State added another four goals in the third quarter, including two more from Leclaire and a pair of goals from Eric Fannell.

Sophomore Austin French (Danville, Calif.) and junior Sean Mayle (San Carlos, Calif.) scored for the Pioneers early in the fourth quarter, followed by a 3-0 run to end the game from freshmanEthan Walker (Peterborough, Ontario), sophomore Colin Rutan (Walnut Creek, Calif.) and junior Colton McCaffrey (Parker, Colo.). Ohio State scored four in the final quarter, the only quarter the Pioneers won on Sunday night.

