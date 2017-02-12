Pitchers and catchers heading to Arizona as Spring Training nears

Spring is in the air.

The parkas are packed away, the days are starting to last a little longer and people’s attention is beginning to turn away from the hot stove and towards cacti and grapefruits.

On Monday, pitchers and catchers will descend upon Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz. to take physicals, meaning Spring Training is officially underway. Their first workout will be on Tuesday.

It is fitting that the pitchers and catchers will get things started, as there is intrigue on both the mound and behind the plate.

For the former, three people are competing for two jobs. Of Dustin Garneau, Tom Murphy and Tony Wolters, one man will be sent packing.

On the mound, the team will roll out prized free agent acquisitions Mike Dunn and Greg Holland. Many eyes will be on the latter, trying to see how he looks after Tommy John surgery.

After facing his own health scare, Chad Bettis will return to the mound; leading a young crop of Rockies pitchers looking to finally turn potential into consistent results. Will a top prospect like Kyle Freeland do enough to stick?

Only time will tell. But spring is here, so that time is closing in.