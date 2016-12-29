PODCAST: 1-on-1’s with Shay Fields, Phillip Lindsay and Tedric Thompson

The #10 Colorado Buffaloes (10-3, 8-1) will take on the #12 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Thursday night from the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas. The 2016 Valero Alamo Bowl consists of two former Big 8, then Big 12 opponents in the Buffs and Cowboys.

Both teams have had nearly a month off and weeks to prepare for the first Bowl game in 10 years for the Buffs. Colorado has not won a bowl game since 2004 and last appeared in the postseason in the 2007 Independence Bowl (L vs Alabama).

Mat Smith breaks down the Cowboys led by JR QB Mason Rudolph, FR RB Justice Hill and JR WR James Washington. CU has a big task at hand trying to stop one of the most high powered offenses in the country.

Also, exclusive one-on-one interviews with JR WR Shay Fields, RS-JR RB Phillip Lindsay and SR SS Tedric Thompson in preparation for the Alamo Bowl.

Mat Smith discusses this and MUCH more on this episode of No Bull, Just Buffs.