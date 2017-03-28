Ray Bourque named honorary chairman of U.S. Senior Open

On Tuesday, the USGA announced their selection to serve as honorary chairman of the 2017 U.S. Senior Open Championship. Which will be held June 29-July 2 at Salem Country Club in Peabody, Mass. The honor will go to none other than NHL Hall of Famer Ray Bourque.

“Being named honorary chairman of the 2017 U.S. Senior Open is a thrill for me,” said Bourque. “I’ve been playing golf most of my life and have been a member at Salem Country Club for 25 years.”

In the Mile High City, Bourque is best remembered for winning a Stanley Cup in his final NHL season. As well-revered as he is in Colorado, he is perhaps more so in Massachusetts, as he spent his first 21 seasons with the Boston Bruins before joining the Colorado Avalanche. He is the NHL’s all-time leader in points by a defenseman, with 1,579.

Each year, Bourque hosts a celebrity golf tournament to raise funds for the Celebrities for Charity Foundation, which he co-founded.

Photo courtesy of NHL.com.