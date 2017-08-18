Rockies jump on Brewers, extend Wild Card lead

The Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers opened a three-game series Friday night, with the Rockies earning the win by a final score of 8-4. The Rockies entered the series with a 4.5 game lead on the Brewers for a National League Wild Card spot. Friday’s win set the tone for the series, as the Rockies showed balance both at the plate and on the mound. It was a complete win for a Rockies club that has been hit or miss of late.

Colorado’s offense rediscovered their stride following a sluggish performance Thursday, tallying eight runs on nine hits. Charlie Blackmon continued his prolonged offensive tear this season, recording two hits, including a leadoff home run to start the ballgame. Carlos Gonzalez also had a two-hit performance and blasted his eighth home run of the season, a two-run, opposite-field shot. Gerardo Parra stayed hot with a pair of hits, raising his batting average to .344 on the season and completing the home run trifecta from the Rockies’ outfielders.

Starting pitcher German Marquez (10-5, 4.24 ERA) helped his own cause with a double and a run scored, a nice bonus to an overall solid outing for the 22-year-old. Marquez was on point for a majority of his 5.2 innings of work. Towards the end, the Brewers jumped on him for a pair of home runs, but in the end, he pitched well enough to get the Rockies the win.

Marquez logged 5.2 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out six hitters and became the third Rockies rookie this season to earn 10 wins.

Marquez is now 6-0 with a 3.12 ERA over his past eight starts at Coors Field since May 10, per Rockies PR. Colorado has won each of those games.

The Rockies and Brewers continue the series tomorrow night with Chad Bettis scheduled to make his second start of the season for the Rockies. He will oppose Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. MDT.