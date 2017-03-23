Rockies option Jeff Hoffman to Triple-A, could open door for Kyle Freeland

Coming into Spring Training, pitcher Jeff Hoffman may have been the frontrunner to lock down the final spot in the Colorado Rockies’ rotation; in what was anticipated to be one of the most contentious battles to make the Opening Day roster. On Thursday, it became clear that he didn’t do enough to win said battle.

Hoffman had somewhat of a rough spring. The 24-year-old posted an ERA of 4.76 in three appearances. Though that isn’t terrible, it wasn’t good enough.

With Hoffman now set to begin the year in Triple-A, the frontrunner for the final spot in the Rockies rotation is likely Kyle Freeland. The 23-year-old Denver native is coming off of a five-strikeout (in five innings) performance on Wednesday, in which he also knocked in two RBIs. In five games this spring, he boasts an ERA of 2.25.