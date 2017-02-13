Shorthanded Nuggets stun Warriors with dominant performance

The Denver Nuggets did the impossible once again Monday night. For the second time in as many seasons, the Nuggets managed to defeat the powerhouse Golden State Warriors.

With their backs against the wall from the get-go, the Nuggets not only managed to win the game but straight up dominate the reigning Western Conference champions.

With only nine active players on roster for the game, Denver managed to put up 132 points against the Warriors defense and out-shoot the dubs from beyond the arc, tieing the regular season record for the most three-pointers made in a single game with 24.

With this basket, the @nuggets tied the all-time #NBA record with 24 made 3s in a single game. pic.twitter.com/kXBcK5t4tm — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2017

“Great win.” Head coach Michael Malone said after the victory. “The thing I’m most proud about is that we were without six guys tonight. Nine players, a lot of young players, and to go out there and play as well as we did, show the fight that we showed, the confidence and composure, and to beat a team like that on our home court, that is a character win.”

The bottom line is the Nuggets saw an opportunity to exploit the best team in the West and took it. The Warriors only lead of the game came on Stephen Curry‘s step-back jumper on the Warriors first shot attempt of the game. From there on it was all Nuggets.

All five Nuggets starters recorded double-digit points, with Nikola Jokic earning the second triple-double of his young career with a stat line of 17 points, 12 assists, and 21 rebounds.

“I just want to win every game.” Jokic told reporters after the contest. “We just play together. It’s easier like that.”

Even rookie Juancho Hernangomez had a breakout performance, notching a double-double with 27 points, two assists, and 10 rebounds.

“It’s a great team win,” Hernangomez said after the game. “I try so hard every day to try to get better with my shot. I put in a lot of hours in the gym practicing…I need to keep working like I do. I think that’s the key.”

The Nuggets will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday, the squad’s last game before the All-Star break.