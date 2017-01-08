Slow start stymies Mammoth in home opener

Last year the Colorado Mammoth (1-1) was virtually unbeatable at Pepsi Center. This year, in the home-opener, the team got off to a slow start against the visiting Vancouver Stealth (2-0) on Saturday night and lost, 15-9.

Vancouver forward Rhys Duch scored six goals and three assists to lead all scorers. Colorado’s Eli McLaughlin enjoyed a career-high four goals, including one on the power-play and one with an extra attacker on the floor.

The Stealth, which won in Calgary on Friday night, finds itself atop the West Division early in the season after missing the playoffs in 2016.

“I don’t know if we underestimated them since they played last night, but we have to be better all-around as a team,” said Mammoth defenseman Robert Hope.

Colorado scored four straight goals to start the third quarter to take an 8-7 lead. Vancouver would then score eight of the game’s final nine goals, including two four-goal runs.

The Mammoth hosts the New England Black Wolves (0-1) next Saturday, January 14 at 7:00pm MT at Pepsi Center.

Featured Image Credit: Colorado Mammoth