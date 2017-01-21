Spencer Martin to make NHL debut when Avalanche face the Sharks

When Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov’s ailing groin put him back on the shelf, the team recalled Spencer Martin for the fourth time this season. This time, when the Avs face the Sharks on Saturday, he will finally get his first taste of NHL action.

Selected by the Avalanche in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Martin is in his second professional season. In the 2016-2017 campaign with the San Antonio Rampage, the 21-year-old has posted a goals against average of 2.62 and a save percentage of .915, ranking fourth in the AHL with 15 wins. He was selected to represent the Rampage in the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic.

Martin will be tasked with stopping the bleeding for the Avalanche, who have lost four straight games (the past three have seen them surrender third period leads). Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m. MT.

Image courtesy of the Colorado Avalanche.