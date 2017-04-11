Surprised to find out his helmet was missing, Von Miller has yet to get it back

You couldn’t escape it. Everybody knew that Tom Brady‘s jersey from Super Bowl LI was missing. As it turns out however, Von Miller was unaware that he was missing some memorabilia as well.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know my helmet was missing,” Miller said on Tuesday. “That’s how crazy last year was.”

Miller’s helmet and cleats were taken after the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50. They were found in Mexico, along with Brady’s jerseys from both Super Bowl XLVIII and LI. Miller praised the team of investigators that tracked down the merchandise, but acknowledged he has yet to be reunited with his helmet.

“I haven’t got it yet,” Miller admitted. “It’s here in Denver, but I just haven’t had time to go get it.”