Tapia and Wolters return to Rockies, Hanigan to DL, Tauchman optioned

The Colorado Rockies offense has struggled of late, scoring just 4.38 runs per game over their last 13 games. Toss out their 17-run offensive outburst against the Braves on Aug. 16 and that number drops to 3.33 runs per game over the other 12. With the offense struggling, Colorado made a series of moves, bringing back two players from Triple-A who have been spark plugs for the club during their time in the majors this year.

The Rockies announced Tuesday that they have recalled outfielder Raimel Tapia and catcher Tony Wolters from Triple-A Albuquerque, placed catcher Ryan Hanigan on the 10-day disabled list due to a left groin strain and optioned outfielder Mike Tauchman to Triple-A.

Tapia has batted .287 (35-for-122) with 22 runs, eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, 10 RBI and five stolen bases in 48 games across four previous stints on the Rockies active roster this season. The left-handed outfielder has hit .361 (84-for-233) with 19 doubles, six triples, two home runs and 29 RBI in 51 games at Triple-A.

Wolters has appeared in 67 games for the Rockies this season, including 58 starts at catcher, and is batting .248 (50-for-202) with 30 runs, eight doubles, one triple, 14 RBI and 28 walks. He was optioned to Albuquerque on Aug. 1, and has batted .259 (14-for-54) with five doubles, one triple, two home runs and nine RBI in 14 games with the Isotopes. Since making his Major League debut with the Rockies on April 5, 2016, Wolters has batted .253 (103-for-407) with 57 runs, 23 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 44 RBI, 49 walks and four stolen bases in 138 career games.

Hanigan, has had two stints on the Rockies’ active roster. The veteran has hit .250 (24-for-96) with two doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI in 29 starts at catcher this year.

Tauchman, is 2-for-11 with one RBI in 10 games across two stints with the Rockies this year. The rookie had his contract selected for the first time June 27 and made his Major League debut that night at San Francisco.