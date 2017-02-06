Terrell Davis not opposed to lobbying to get more Broncos into Hall of Fame

On Saturday, legendary Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis was announced as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2017. When he is inducted later this summer, T.D. hopes it paves the way for more Broncos to be enshrined.

“I don’t know what it is about Denver; maybe it’s the media market, but it certainly doesn’t have the attention that it probably deserves to have when it comes to Hall of Fame members,” Davis told DenverBroncos.com. “So hopefully, if I can influence that and have any control in that, I will certainly try to aid in bringing some attention to that, to make sure we have more players represented in the Hall of Fame.”

Despite having appeared in more Super Bowls than any team not named the Patriots, the Broncos only have six players in the Hall of Fame who played at least four seasons with the team. Even Davis, who is arguably the best running back in NFL postseason history, had to wait over a decade to make the cut for the gold jacket.

In addition to Davis, John Lynch and Brian Dawkins were finalists this year. Though that pair may stand out to national pundits, Davis is lobbying to see Karl Mecklenburg and Steve Atwater (who were knocked out as semifinalists) enshrined.

“They’ve waited a long time, Davis said of Mecklenburg and Atwater. “Those guys have impacted the game like their peers, and they need to be honored in this fashion.”