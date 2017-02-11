Terry Frei thinks the Avs would move ‘anybody outside of their six-man core’

When it comes to the Colorado Avalanche, everyone would love to put this season behind them. But, with the trade deadline quickly approaching and the looming expansion draft for the Vegas Golden Knights, there are some players that the Avalanche wouldn’t mind ridding themselves of.

“Anybody outside of their six-man core,” Terry Frei of the Denver Post told Kent Eriksson, Irv Brown and Joe Williams during The Big Show on Mile High Sports Radio. “Possibly [Semyon] Varlamov too, [who] you can get for, oh, a bucket of pucks. There’s no question that they would unload Francois Beauchemin‘s contract, which has one year left to go for just about anything.”

Prior to being shut down for the season with a groin injury, Varlamov had a 6-17 record with a .898 save percentage.

With the team only being able to protect eight or 10 players in the expansion draft, there;s a chance that they will lose a player that they would like to keep; but with very few players playing well, Frei doesn’t see that being that big of an issue.

“The worst that is gonna happen is a guy like Mikhail Grigorenko going in the expansion draft, and that’s not a big deal,” he added. “You know, there are some people that say you need to be careful in all your dealings up to the trade deadline because you have to worry about how many players you have to protect.

“I think you have to make all the aggressive moves to make the team better, then you worry about the expansion draft.”

Listen to the full interview with Terry Frei, including what he thinks of the Avalanche’s season and about the Super Bowl, in the podcast below.

