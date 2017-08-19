The negatives outweigh the positives for Paxton Lynch vs. 49ers

As the Denver Broncos quarterback competition comes down the home stretch, it appears that Trevor Siemian has pulled out to a discernible lead. In the Broncos’ second preseason game, Saturday against San Francisco, it was as much what Paxton Lynch failed to do than what Trevor Siemian did that put Siemian in position to be named the starter.

If it were simply about putting points on the board, Lynch managed to outscore Siemian on Saturday 13-10. If it were simply a matter of box score stats, Siemian passed his way to a 128.2 passer rating via 93 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-11 passing (compared to Lynch’s 72.3, 9-for-13, 39 YDS, 0 TDS, 0 INTS). Neither of those things will be the ultimate deciding factor, of course.

When Head Coach Vance Joseph, Offensive Coordinator Mike McCoy and the rest of the Broncos coaching staff goes to the game tape on Sunday, they’ll be looking for positives and negatives from both quarterbacks. What they’ll find, is that the negatives outweighed the positives for Lynch.

Although he produced 13 points and scored on three of five drives, all three of those scoring drives were assisted by turnovers. While he completed 9-of-13 passes, he threw for just 39 yards and on multiple occasions missed wide-open receivers. Lynch was Denver’s leading rusher at the half with 27 yards on three attempts, but he looked more like he was running a college read-option offense than commanding a pro-style scoring attack. He absorbed a big hit on a sack, but the sack only came because he failed to identify a safety blitz and didn’t change his protection.

Lynch was widely regarded as a 2-3 year project, and he looked very much the part in Saturday’s win. He still provides Denver a dangerous playmaker to back up Siemian, and will have another full season to continue to learn and grow as an NFL player.

For now, though, Siemian looks to be the logical choice. His drives have been more productive from a yardage standpoint, and his maturity and control of the huddle is evident. He’s growing better at picking up blitzes, trusting his downfield passes and moving up in the pocket.

Siemian may have produced only 10 points against the 49ers second-team defense, but he was clearly the quarterback with more positives than negatives on Saturday night.

The staff at Mile High Sports was tracking all the positives and negatives noted on Twitter Saturday night. Here’s a rundown of what the MHS team and some of our favorite follows had to say about Siemian and Lynch against the 49ers.

Lynch Positives

Paxton looks quicker on his drops. Giving himself a better chance to read the defense. — Mike Pritchard (@mipritchard) August 20, 2017

Man… If DT doesn't get held, and that goes for six, Paxton is your Broncos starting QB #ToyotaTalk — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) August 20, 2017

Note: Siemian fans will call that throw by Lynch an overthrow on the go-route to DT. Reality, it was on-time. CB illegally disrupted route — Ronnie K (@RonnieKRadio) August 20, 2017

Lynch with good decision. No one open. Tucks under and runs for 10. That is dimension he brings. @DenverChannel — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 20, 2017

That's just pure arm strength from Lynch to get that ball out. His physical skills are evident every time out. — Jake Marsing (@JakeDMarsing) August 20, 2017

Perfectly cromulent decision by Lynch to scramble there … Broncos on the move — nice job to get the Broncos out of first-and-20. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 20, 2017

Paxton tucks quickly. But he also runs well. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) August 20, 2017

Lynch Negatives

Paxton is going to want that one back. Missed DT open crossing short for a first, airs it out deep left into double-coverage. #Broncos — Ronnie K (@RonnieKRadio) August 20, 2017

Lynch had the under to the RB open for an EASY 1st Down and threw it into double coverage. #Broncos — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) August 20, 2017

And that's #Broncos Lynch locking in on one guy–Virgil Green… Had DT wide open.. that's been his problem since he's gotten here.. — Eric Goodman (@EricGoodman) August 20, 2017

Ugly.. third and 1.. Audible. Takes too long.. Leads to penalty. — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 20, 2017

Lynch's 3rd-and-6 throw is behind Virgil Green. He's now 5-of-8 for 21 yards in two series. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) August 20, 2017

Paxton Lynch's throw was three yards behind the receiver there. #Broncos — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) August 20, 2017

Broncos averaging 2.42 yards per pass play so far tonight — longest pass so far is 7 yards. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 20, 2017

Lazy analysis: #Broncos Lynch led the offense to 10 points… Real analysis: He did very little to lead them to 10 points. — Eric Goodman (@EricGoodman) August 20, 2017

37 yards. The Broncos "scoring drives" were a combined 37 yards. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 20, 2017

Paxton Tebow. Tuck and run, young man. One read and run. Short throws outside. #Broncos — Rich Kurtzman (@RichKurtzman) August 20, 2017

Guessing that sack is on Lynch. He should've seen the defender creeping up to the LOS—hell, I did!—and changed the protection. #broncos — Les Shapiro (@LesShapiro) August 20, 2017

Lynch made nice plays w feet. But dink-and-dunk game not way into lineup. Siemian does that. Hurt Lynch that missed multiple wide open WRS — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 20, 2017

3rd and 6. Paxton had the easy first wide open underneath. Doesn't even see him. pic.twitter.com/T5CVTi4Tsp — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 20, 2017

Lynch Neutral

Paxton faced with an early 3rd-and-7… He checks down to C.J. Anderson who escapes a tackle and gets to the sticks. — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) August 20, 2017

#broncos continue to benefit from opponents penalties and mental mistakes while on offense. #nfl — David Hurlbut (@HurlbutHuddle) August 20, 2017

Want #Broncos Lynch to play well and he'll have a TD on his ledger… but did nothing to make it happen… sorry, just stating the facts… — Eric Goodman (@EricGoodman) August 20, 2017

Overthrew DT by 3 yards on double-move. Actually had a TD had the CB not made illegal contact. Ball was on-time, route thrown off — Ronnie K (@RonnieKRadio) August 20, 2017

Paxton ends the first quarter 5-9 for 21 yards. Quarterback rating of 60.9 — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) August 20, 2017

Lynch not bad. 9-13 for 39 yards. Leading rusher w 3 carries for 27 yards. Not bad. But not what he needed to change minds IMO — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 20, 2017

Paxton Lynch's final numbers tonight: 9-of-13 for 39 yards, 72.3 rating, 0 TD, 0 INT … 3 carries, 27 yards. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 20, 2017

Siemian Positives

Nice job by Siemian to spin away from the rush of Eli Harold, who was working against Bolles. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 20, 2017

Siemian throwing accurate passes underneath. Quick reads creating the run after the catch for the WR. — Mike Pritchard (@mipritchard) August 20, 2017

Nice adjustment by Taylor on the TD. Siemian showing a lot of poise after the Henderson TD was called back. #Broncos — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) August 20, 2017

There's more to being a QB than being a thrower, which is why Siemian is a better QB than Lynch. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 20, 2017

Siemian just scored two TD's on that drive and Paxton barely got one on CJ's back with three possessions INSIDE THE 26. — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) August 20, 2017

Siemian going to work. 12 yd throw was a highlight play. Next play another 12 yd completion with accuracy. — Mike Pritchard (@mipritchard) August 20, 2017

It only took Trevor Siemian seven throws to double Paxton Lynch's passing yards in 13 throws. — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) August 20, 2017

The Broncos have averaged 17.6 net yards per Lynch-led drive this preseason … 34.7 net yards per SIemian-led series. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 20, 2017

Siemian Negatives

Siemian's durability should immediately become the biggest worry of the #Broncos QB situation. Not who starts. — Ronnie K (@RonnieKRadio) August 20, 2017

Something to consider… Trevor led TD drive against 2nd/3rd stringers. Broncos 2nd/3rd stringer D just allowed same by C.J. Beathard. — Steve Cox (@SteveCoxDenver) August 20, 2017

Siemian Neutral

They kept Lynch under center quite a bit. Siemian has been out of the gun every snap of the series. — Jake Marsing (@JakeDMarsing) August 20, 2017

Siemian second drive stalls. McKenzie had drop. And team settled for FG with draw play on third and 20. 23-7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 20, 2017