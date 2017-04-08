Though he likely can’t watch, DU alum Patrick Wiercioch rooting for the Pioneers

When he joined the Colorado Avalanche last summer as a free agent, defenseman Patrick Wiercioch was heading back to a familiar place. An alumnus of the University of Denver, he has been keeping tabs on his Pioneers.

“It’s fun to watch…They’ve been a really good team all year,” Wiercioch told Mile High Sports. “Last game, taking it to Notre Dame. I have a few buddies that went to school there, so it’s bragging rights.”

Wiercioch was even talking up his Pioneers, defending them to teammates after Avalanche practice on Friday. He’s proud to have gone DU. On Saturday, at 6:00 p.m. MT, Denver will take on Minnesota-Duluth in the NCAA CHampionship game. The Avalanche are also playing at 6, so while he likely won’t be able to watch, Wiercioch will most certainly be rooting for the Pioneers.

“I wish them the best of luck and hopefully we bring a title back.”