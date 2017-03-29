Three Denver Broncos stories not about Tony Romo

The quarterback whose name we dare not speak has not yet been released from the Dallas Cowboys. So while that is still THE story in Denver, full of drama and reckless speculation, there are plenty of Broncos storylines worthy of our attention. Here are three to keep an eye on as draft talk heats up, free agency cools down and a certain quarterback remains in the Lone Star State.

How will C.J. Anderson handle the pressure of 2017?

Running back is a question mark in Denver, and John Elway will be looking to invest in that position come draft time. Last season C.J. Anderson ran for 437 yards and four touchdowns before a knee injury cut short his season in Week7. Due to injury and circumstance, Anderson didn’t have the chance prove he could be the bell cow back the Broncos needed to lean on in the Kubiak/Dennison offense. The Broncos now have a scheme change coming with Mike McCoy taking over the offense. Will McCoy be happy with the combo of Anderson and Devontae Booker?

The likely answer is, “Kinda.”

The Broncos will be looking to draft a running back, but the who, what, and when will only be answered when that time passes. With a solid 2017 performance the C.J. Anderson story will not go away, but rather grow over time (like Anderson himself apparently has done of late).

This time next year, Anderson staying or leaving will be a story. What he does this year will determine the direction of that story. He signed in 2016 for $6 million and will get paid another $3 million in 2017. Anderson, if cut in 2018, will cost the Broncos nothing that year. If Anderson wants to stay (and keep getting paid) in Denver, he will have to prove it in 2017. Odds are good there will be a fresh stable of young legs ready to run away with his job (and his cash).

Defense of the Defense

The beloved Wade Phillips has left Denver for the bright lights of Hollywood. Enter Vance Joseph, a disciple of Wade’s in Houston. Now, Vance is in his first year coaching the Denver Broncos. Joseph’s defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, was and is a rising star that Denver was not willing to let out of their sights.

Woods, brought to Denver as the defensive backs coach in 2015, is obviously familiar with Wade’s style. However, with new leadership comes new ideas and different ideologies about how the game should be called. Will the defense look the same and have similar success? Will the new wrinkles help or hurt? Will the No Fly Zone be better or worse with Joe Woods now in a new role with new responsibilities? And given the offense’s struggles over the past two years, there will be no shortage of expectations on the other side of the ball.

Denver’s D kept them in the playoff chase until Week 16 last year. Expectations will be just as high this year. The new look of the defense in 2017, good, bad, or similar, will certainly be a crushing media story.

Answering the “Y” at Tight End:

Tight end has been a mess since Julius Thomas left for Jacksonville. Denver has filled the position with journeymen, draft picks, and Virgil Green with little success. The Broncos need to remedy this situation and get a security blanket and another weapon at the Y position; no matter who’s quarterback.

Denver believed Jeff Heuerman was the answer, drafting him third round in 2015, but due to injury he has not been able to develop into what was projected. Heuerman needs to stay healthy and have a big year if he wants that next contract.

A.J. Derby was acquired by way of trade with the New England Patriots, but isn’t the threat Julius Thomas was during his time in orange and blue. He still needs time to develop as he is a former QB made into a pass-catcher. Derby is a nice piece, but probably not the answer the Broncos are looking for.

The 2017 draft class is said to be the deepest at the tight end position ever. If the Broncos are not sold on their current group, look for the Broncos to draft one if not two at the position.

***

There you have it. Three Broncos stories to watch, none of which have anything to do with Tony Romo.

Who knows? Maybe we’ll get Romo’s take on all of them when he takes over for Phil Simms.