Tim Howard records clean sheet in return to USMNT

The last time that goalkeeper Tim Howard was in net for the United States Men’s National Team, it did not end well. He suffered a groin injury, which sent him to the sidelines for a significant stretch of time.

On Friday, Howard returned to the net for the USMNT, and it could not have gone better for the 38-year-old. Four shots on net, four saves, a clean sheet. The offense did it’s job as well, as the drubbed Honduras to the tune of 6-0 in the World Cup qualifying match.

It was another seasoned veteran returning for a spell on the sidelines leading the way offensively for Old Glory, as Clint Dempsey (who was making his return from an irregular heartbeat) netted a hat trick.

With the three points, the US moves into fourth place in the CONCACAF Group. They will take on third-place Panama (who have four points) at Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City on Tuesday, March 28 at 8p.m. MT.