To pitch or not to pitch? The age-old question at Coors Field

It’s an age-old question (well…since 1995): is it more difficult to pitch at Coors Field than at any other ballpark? Some say that pitchers don’t want to come here because of the altitude, that the altitude makes it difficult to get movement on their pitches. If that’s the case, then why does it seem that other teams come here, their pitchers have no problems?

Last year, the Rockies ended up finishing the season with a team ERA of 5.40 and a record of 42-39 at home. On the road they finished with a 4.37 ERA and a record of 33-48.

Sure, the air density might have some impact. That being said, I think Coors Field has a greater impact on the minds of Rockies pitchers than it does on the ball.

Opponents have seemed to pitch just fine at Coors Field. In 1995, Tom Glavine, who was pitching for the Atlanta Braves, pitched a complete game shutout. And in 1996, Hideo Nomo, who pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers at the time, threw the first and only, no-hitter at Coors Field.

Mostly, it just seems to be more of a mental block for Colorado pitchers rather than the actual humidity (or lack thereof) or thin air. Rockies’ ace for 2017, Jon Gray, has figured out a method to help with pitching at home. “Pitching inside helps a lot, it really helps to set up the off-speed stuff here.” Gray finished the 2016 season with a 4.30 ERA in 14 starts and a 7-2 record at home. On the road, he had a 4.91 ERA in 15 starts and ended the season with a 3-8 record.

Former teammate, Jorge De La Rosa, finished the 2016 season with a 5.23 ERA in 15 games, 12 of which he started, and ended with a 5-4 record at Coors. On the road he finished with a 5.84 ERA in 12 starts and ended with a 3-5 record. De La Rosa also holds the Rockies all-time record for best winning percentage at Coors Field ai .763.

So it can be done.

Coors Field has been labeled in the past as a hitters ballpark. It is after all the highest ballpark in the majors. With the higher altitude and dryer air, it seems that curve balls don’t curve as much and fly balls fly farther than in other parks. Studies have shown that it is probably more the dry air than the altitude that affects the flight of the ball.

Due to this, a humidor was installed at Coors Field before the 2002 season. Since then, the number of home runs given up at Coors have dropped and now mirrors the number at other ballparks.

Rockies manager Bud Black says that the stigma of Coors Field can be overcome with the right attitude, and a short memory.

In an interview with ESPN earlier this year, manager Bud Black said “on top of talent, we need mentally tough SOBs. We have to find and draft guys who are resilient, who’ll bounce back from a tough outing where it might get chaotic in Coors and their ERA takes a hit.”