Von Miller hangs with Johnny Manziel at Drake concert

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel stayed true to his tattoo in honor of Drake, as he attended the rapper’s concert in Paris on Monday night. He wasn’t the only sports celebrity in attendance, as Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr were seen backstage with Manziel.

Beckham Jr. and Miller have been following Drake around the past few weeks on his Boy Meets World Tour across Europe. Manziel posted photos of the three together on his Snapchat account Monday night. Although they’ve never played together, Miller and Manziel are both former Texas A&M players. Miller has supported his friend Manziel through the turmoil the quarterback has gone through.

“Johnny’s my brother. I didn’t play with him at Texas A&M, but he’s my brother and we have a unique relationship. I’m here to help him no matter what it is,” said Miller to the Dallas Morning News last year.

Despite his troubled past, Manziel has recently refocused his attention on a return to the NFL. He recently rehired agent Erik Burkhardt, and has reportedly garnered interest from some NFL teams.

Photo courtesy of Johnny Manziel/Snapchat