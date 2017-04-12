Despite being arguably the most-feared pass rusher in the NFL currently, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has high praise for fellow Texas A&M alum Myles Garrett. At 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 271 pounds, the defensive end was a load for offensive lines to handle last year, and Miller feels he has earned being the first pick in this year’s draft.

“He should be the No. 1 pick, he is going to be the No. 1 pick,” Miller said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

It isn’t just Garrett’s freakish athleticism, strength and on-the-field dominance that have impressed Miller either. Garrett is quite intelligent, and Miller sees this as a plus for him as he begins his NFL career in a few short months.

“I haven’t came across somebody that young with that type of mentality,” Miller said. “He studied architecture and paleontology and all of these dope studies.”

The two spent time together at the Texas A&M spring game on Saturday, and Garrett would like to develop a relationship with Miller, according to a feature done by ESPN’s Sam Alipour. The pair have had limited contact with each other, and Garrett has stated his shyness is the main reason.

“I haven’t talked to him but two times, and it was just, ‘Hey, hello.’ Or at halftime: ‘Get after it, big dog.’ Alright, will do [laughs]. The only thing I’ve learned from him is from studying film,” said Garrett.

If Miller is correct and Garrett goes first to the Cleveland Browns, he feels he will dominate his AFC North opponents. If the Browns don’t draft him, Garrett has made it known he will inflict major damage on whoever their quarterback is down the road.

“I don’t see anybody up there that’s going to be able to handle him,” said Miller.

Time will tell if Garrett can be the saving grace for the Browns. He will have high expectations, but Miller feels he’ll be a persistent all-star for years to come.

“Myles Garrett is going to be a great one in the National Football League.”