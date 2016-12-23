Von Miller: It’s the playoffs now for us

The “playoffs” have arrived early in Denver this year. And that’s not necessarily a good thing.

At 8-6 and needing some help around the league to land a spot in the real AFC playoffs, Von Miller and the Denver Broncos are essentially in “win or else” territory heading into the final two weeks of the season.

Miller spoke with the Denver media on Thursday and spoke about the team’s mentality heading into division-leading Kansas City for a Christmas Sunday Night Football matchup.

“It’s the playoffs now for us,” Miller said. “We’re in playoff mode … We still have all our goals in front of us.”

Chief among those goals is defense of their Super Bowl 50 title; however, Denver needs to win out and needs Miami to lose at least one more game to even get into the playoffs. If both teams finish at 9-7, Denver still has a way in.