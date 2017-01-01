WATCH: Aqib Talib busts Michael Crabtree’s gold chain

Denver Broncos

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree don’t have the friendliest of relations. It’s common among divisional foes that butt heads twice a year. Their rivalry goes back even farther, to Crabtree’s time in San Francisco. But in Sunday’s season finale, Talib took their rivalry to a whole new level.

After an unsuccessful third-and-seven pass attempt to Crabtree, Talib got into the face of the Raiders receiver and snapped a gold chain hanging around his neck.

The Broncos are eliminated from playoff contention, but Talib is clearly not giving an inch in this one.

Here’s video of the altercation, as well as some of the top tweets about it in the moments that followed.

