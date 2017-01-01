WATCH: Aqib Talib busts Michael Crabtree’s gold chain

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree don’t have the friendliest of relations. It’s common among divisional foes that butt heads twice a year. Their rivalry goes back even farther, to Crabtree’s time in San Francisco. But in Sunday’s season finale, Talib took their rivalry to a whole new level.

After an unsuccessful third-and-seven pass attempt to Crabtree, Talib got into the face of the Raiders receiver and snapped a gold chain hanging around his neck.

The Broncos are eliminated from playoff contention, but Talib is clearly not giving an inch in this one.

Here’s video of the altercation, as well as some of the top tweets about it in the moments that followed.

Aqib Talib tried to 'Deebo' Michael Crabtree out of his chain after the play. I'm not kidding. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 1, 2017

In case you don’t know – Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree HATE each other. Beef that goes back a long time. #Broncos — Raj Sharan (@Raj_Sharan) January 1, 2017

Rewind that 3rd down play. Anybody else catch Qib snapping Crabtree's necklace? So #westside. #Broncos — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) January 1, 2017

TALIB is a savage man. — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) January 1, 2017

Don't see a chain on Michael Crabtree anymore. Talib snatched it off. Hope Crabtree's grandma didn't get him that chain. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 1, 2017

Aqib rips a gold chain off Crabtree. I guess Crab should feel lucky it wasn't armed robbery. — Ryan Greene (@RGreene5280) January 1, 2017

Talib is a total jerk…. But he is our jerk#Broncos — Benny Bash (@TheBennyBash) January 1, 2017