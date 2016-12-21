WATCH: Trevor Siemian gives o-line “Skittle Parkas” for Christmas

What do you give a group of men who have everything? That’s the question Broncos starting quarterback Trevor Siemian faced this holiday season while searching for presents for his offensive linemen.

As is customary, quarterbacks are expected to give a gift to the men up front whose job is to protect his life and health each Sunday. This year, Siemian went out of the box.

Trevor Siemian took over for Peyton Manning as quarterback of the Denver Broncos, and if he keeps this up, he may be next in line as the best dry comedian in the NFL.