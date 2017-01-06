What you need to know about the Nuggets’ pursuit of Paul Millsap

The Denver Nuggets have shown interest in acquiring All-Star forward Paul Millsap from the Atlanta Hawks. Here’s the latest buzz surrounding the situation.

The latest uproar about the possibility of Millsap coming to Denver started due to the trade the Hawks made earlier in the day, sending Kyle Korver to the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

This deal is expected to be the first of many for a Hawks team that has seemed to have decided to retool themselves rather than go for a championship this season. The Nuggets are interested in acquiring the All-Star; however, Christopher Dempsey of The Denver Post reports that the asking price at this point in time is very steep.

This is no shocker, as NBA All-Stars rarely hit the trade market; and when they do, the asking price is usually extremely expensive, as in this case.

With that said, the Nuggets may be in a better position than some of the other team’s in the running. Reports indicate that the Hawks would prefer to trade Millsap out of the Eastern Conference, giving the Nuggets an early advantage out of the gate.

Also, rumors surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans, one of the Western Conference team’s interested in Millsap, indicate what could be the pitch they make to Atlanta if they go in on the All-Star.

Pelicans trade talks include offering their 2017 1st rounder (protected), Philly's 2017 2nd rounder (via Ish Smith deal), and salary fillers — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 6, 2017

This is somewhat of a lowball offer in my mind, and an offer the Nuggets could surely match or even exceed if they pleased.

Right now, the Nuggets biggest (realistic) trade assets in a deal for Millsap include:

Danilo Gallinari

Wilson Chandler

Kenneth Faried

Jusuf Nurkic

Will Barton

Nuggets 2017 first-round pick

Memphis Grizzlies 2017 first-round protected pick

Obviously things could change, but at this point in time these seem to be the most realistic trade chips the Nuggs could offer for Millsap.