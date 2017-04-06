The youngest of the Rockies’ starters, Senzatela set for MLB debut

When it comes to their starting rotation, the Colorado Rockies are going with a full-on youth movement. The average age of their starters is only 24.8. The baby of the group is 22-year-old Antonio Senzatela.

On Thursday, Senzatela will make his MLB debut when he takes the mound against the Milwaukee Brewers. Not only has he never pitched in the majors, he has never pitched above Double-A. Still, the young flamethrower is unfazed.

“I’m not nervous, I’m excited,” Senzatela said (via the Denver Post).

After impressing in Spring Training, Senzatela found a spot in the Rockies’ rotation. His start was moved up a day, allowing fellow rookie Kyle Freeland to make his MLB debut in his hometown when he takes the mound at Coors Field on Friday.

Last season, Senzatela made his Double-A debut. He was sensational in a limited sample size, starting seven games and posting an ERA of 1.82, while striking out 27 in 34.2 innings. He missed the majority of the campaign due to a shoulder injury and a stint on the bereavement list after the death of his mother.

Senzatela boasts a strong fastball that tops out at 97 mph with movement, and an improving slider.

First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. MT. The game can be seen on ROOT SPORTS.