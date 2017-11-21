Allen Barbre on Mike McCoy’s dismissal: ‘I wouldn’t say all of it is his fault’

The Denver Broncos have now lost six straight games after falling at home to the Cincinnati Bengals, and what already felt like rock bottom for the team has now cost offensive coordinator Mike McCoy his job.

In an interview with Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7, offensive lineman Allen Barbre told Mile High Sports the Broncos’ offensive struggles weren’t completely McCoy’s fault.

“We all could [have] probably done our job a little better,” Barbre said. “Maybe he’d still be here. I wouldn’t say all of it is his fault.”

But the complexity of McCoy’s playbook was becoming a problem. “If it’s simple, you can play faster,” Barbre said. “If you’re going up there not having to think about if there’s two or three playcalls, maybe you can do a little better. But at the same time, you can’t be too simple [to] where you’re predictable.”

