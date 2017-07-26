As training camp arrives, competition follows on all fronts

If there is one going to be one theme for the Denver Broncos 2017 training camp, it’d have to be competition.

Thursday marks the beginning of camp for the Broncos, and likely the beginning of the end of the quarterback competition that has dominated conversation in the city of Denver since the end of last season.

“There’s always competition and this year it’s at one of the most important, if not the most important position on the field,” Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said on Wednesday. “I’m glad I don’t have to make the decision and so are you, glad that I don’t have to make the decision.”

Two of the people that do have say in that decision, President of Football Operations and General Manager John Elway and Head Coach Vance Joseph, are no closer to deciding a starter than they were when the Broncos broke for the summer five weeks ago.

“It has not changed,” Joseph said of when his final decision will be made. “Again with the time, I’m not concerned about time. In my opinion, time allows for a fair competition. Time allows for both guys (Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch) to put their best foot forward and time allows for us to make a sound decision so I’m not concerned about the time. I think time is a good thing with this deal.”

Elway, a Hall of Fame quarterback himself, is not concerned with the quarterback spot with camp only a day away.

“I feel good about that spot,” Elway said on Wednesday. “If you look at where we were last year, in my mind, we’re in a much better position this year with Trevor having a year under his belt. Then, with getting Paxton in the draft last year, and him having played a couple games and having a year under his belt.”

Just days after signing a contract extension that ties Elway to the Broncos for five more years, he shared something that he’s learned along the way about fielding a team in the NFL.

“There’s always one thing in this league – the one thing that I understand and learn to understand is that there is always going to be an issue somewhere on your football team,” Elway said. “Because of the way it’s set up with all the teams in the battle all the time, there is always going to be an issue that you’re going to have to take care of. That’s why [you have to be] flexible, continue to work hard and make sure to take care of every spot on the football team.”

By nature of the beast, the quarterback competition is going to receive the most attention as camp progresses, but Elway was quick to point out that there are a number of other noteworthy position battles that will take place over the next two-and-a-half weeks.

“I will say this, I know that the quarterback decision has gotten a lot of attention, but there are 21 other positions on this team, too, that we have to get better.”

A few of the battles to keep an eye on during camp include the left tackle spot, the fifth wide receiver spot, the fifth cornerback spot and the running back spot.

Despite all of the different competitions, Joseph is ready to get the ball rolling.

“I’m absolutely excited for this football team. After going back and watching our spring drills, it’s a good football team. A bunch of guys worked hard and now we’ve just got to come to camp and put it together.”

The Broncos will take the field for the first training camp practice at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.