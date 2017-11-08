Billups says tough schedule accelerates Pioneers’ growth

As college basketball season tipped off its 2017-18 season, Pioneers head coach Rodney Billups joined Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro in the Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 live at Blake Street Tavern, and their “hellacious” schedule, as Shapiro put it, was first on the docket.

With non-conference opponents Colorado, Florida Gulf Coast, Wyoming, San Jose State and Stanford on the schedule, Billups suggested that playing such tough teams early would make his players better, faster. “I’ve got that small man’s syndrome; I want to be tough, I want to to show our guys that I’m tough, I want our culture to start being tough — like our hockey team, like our lacrosse team… everybody is winning championships on campus. Mens’ basketball has got to start doing that.”

“We’re trying to play the best to [become] the best… We’ll be ready.”

Billups, a Colorado native, talked about using Denver’s altitude to its fullest advantage. “It’s our biggest advantage — the biggest advantage that we could possibly create — to run fast. The Olympic Training Center is here in Colorado because of the altitude; we’d like to take that advantage and use it.”

Click here to listen to the full interview with Rodney Billups, including his feelings of being on a college campus — and wishing he had some eligibility left.

