Brandon Marshall’s Halloween costume looks very familiar

By MHS Staff
Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Patriots 20-18 to advance to the Super Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos defense is a tight-knit group.  It’s a good thing that they are, as linebacker Brandon Marshall decided that his Halloween costume would poke fun at teammate Von Miller.  The team held its annual Halloween party earlier this week.

Marshall’s clothes and props included the signature cowboy hat, a bottle of Old Spice, and a VHS tape labeled “Sex Tape”, poking fun at Miller’s 2016 legal battle over an alleged sex tape involving him and model Elizabeth Ruiz.

What y’all think? Did i nail it? #besthalloweencostume 🤓🤠 @vonmiller

A post shared by Brandon Marshall (@bmarshh54) on

From the glasses to the shoes, Marshall nailed it.

