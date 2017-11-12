Brock Osweiler ‘absolutely’ wants the ball again next week

After the 41-16 loss to the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler remained optimistic and was very clear – he wants to remain Denver’s starting quarterback.

“Absolutely,” Osweiler answered when asked if he wants to be the starter next week against Cincinnati. “I wanna be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos for as long as I possibly can. I love this organization.”

Osweiler had a big target Sunday night in Emmanuel Sanders, who caught 137 of the quarterback’s 221 passing yards thrown.

“Emmanuel’s a stud,” Osweiler said. “He did a tremendous job tonight. He got open, he made my job real easy tonight throwing the ball.”

Osweiler credits the offensive line for giving him time to throw the football to Sanders.

“Without those guys up there playing well, I don’t have time to throw to Emmanuel.”

Click here to watch to the full postgame press conference from Brock Osweiler, including what he had to say about his decision making and how they will fix their red-zone woes.

