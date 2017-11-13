C.J. Anderson: ‘If we fight, we’ve still got a chance’

There are many questions following the Broncos’ fifth-straight loss; this time, to the New England Patriots on Sunday night football.

As the Broncos try to gain control of a season spiraling out of control, Broncos running back C.J. Anderson spoke to Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7, and sid he isn’t exactly what the solution is to this tailspin.

“We’ve got to figure out how to play one complete football game,” said Anderson. “I don’t know what it is, I really don’t… I can control my side of the ball and I’ve just got to finish drives. I regret that long run; not breaking the last two or three tackles, and not getting into the end zone.”

“We’re playing on the other side of the spectrum more than we are playing on a elite level, consistently.”

But while the troubles have plagued the Broncos for the entire season and seemingly continue to get worse, Anderson says, they can still salvage the season.

“If we fight, we’ve still got a chance,” says Anderson. “That’s how we have to look at it. A lot of us in here played playoff football. I’ll be up preaching to the team [that] our playoffs start now — it’s ‘one and done’ every week.”

