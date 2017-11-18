Murray leads with 31; Nuggets post league-high 146 points in win over Pels

With their second game on national television in just over a week, the Denver Nuggets (9-6) took care of the New Orleans Pelicans (8-8) with ease on Friday night at Pepsi Center, 146-114. The 146 points are the most any team has scored in a single game thus far in 2017-18. The Nuggets have done an excellent job protecting their home floor as they have compiled a 7-2 record on the early season.

After three days off, Denver came out firing on all cylinders and outscored New Orleans 37-19 in the first quarter led by 21 combined points from guard Jamal Murray and forward Paul Millsap.

It was the Murray show as “The Blue Arrow” managed to score 31 points, just one shy of his career-high mark of 32. Murray was lights out from the floor, making 13 of his 18 from the field and 3 of 7 from beyond the arc. He also tallied four assists and two rebounds with a +/- of 30.

The 31 point outing was the third-consecutive double-digit performance for Murray who has managed to post 81 points in that span, making 32 of his last 58 field goals.

Outside of Murray, the rest of the Nuggets starting five was on point, accounting for 101 of the teams 146 total points.

Gary Harris also made a return from a two-game absence after dealing with a shoulder soreness. Harris was dialed in, recording a season-high 22 points. Nikola Jokic also had a sneaky good outing as he recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds to go along with six assists.

The Nuggets will now have to pack up the circus and take it on the road as they will now shift their focus towards the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff in LA on Sunday night is set for 7:30 pm MST.

For a full video recap, please check out the video below…