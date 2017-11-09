Darian Stewart won’t forget Eagles loss, but focused now on Patriots

The beatdown that the Philadelphia Eagles gave the Denver Broncos last week, scoring 51 points, certainly can be a scarring experience for players.

For Broncos safety Darian Stewart, it’s not something he’s not forgetting anytime soon. He spoke with Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 about the Philadelphia game and if he keeps it in the back of his mind knowing, it’s never going to happen again.

“I keep it just something to remember,” said Stewart. “It was an embarrassing game. It’s something that if you’re not disturbed by, you’re in the wrong profession.”

The 6-2 New England Patriots now come to Denver, and Stewart looks at Sunday night as a challenge that they look forward too.

“We haven’t played our best football,” says Stewart. “We look forward to this challenge.”

