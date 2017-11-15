Derek Wolfe: ‘We went from being a championship team to a bunch of f—ing bums’

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe rarely holds back his emotions. After five straight losses, he isn’t starting now.

In an interview with Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 inside the Broncos locker room, he says the anger that he showed postgame hasn’t gone away.

“I’m pissed off,” says Wolfe. “Everybody in here is pissed off. We went from being a championship team to a bunch of f—ing bums.”

“It’s the same guys, same coaches, same schedule, same everything, so we got to figure out what the f— went wrong, so we can fix it,” said Wolfe.

Click here for the full interview with Derek Wolfe, including what he had to say about playing hard this Sunday against Cincinnati for his teammate and former Bengal Domata Peko, and how a change in routine could help break the Broncos’ losing streak, or listen in the podcast below.

