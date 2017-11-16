Domata Peko relishes the opportunity to play against his former team

Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals brings a reunion of sorts for Denver Broncos defensive tackle Domata Peko, who faces the team he spent the first 11 seasons of his NFL career with.

“It means a lot to me. It means a lot to my family,” Peko said. “I’m excited for an opportunity to go out there and play against my old team.”

“I’m just grateful that I’ve came out here and continually play at a high level and do my job,” Peko continued. “It feels really good to continually play well in year 12. I’m not gonna slow down for anybody, I’m going to keep going hard and I just thank God for keeping me strong.”

Peko was asked how he’s been able to stay so consistent, even 12 years into his career.

“Sometimes you need a little change of scenery. Something different.”

He found that in Denver.

Watch the full press conference with Domata Peko, including the Xs and Os breakdown of the matchup with his former team, in the video below.

Video Courtesy of Denver Broncos Facebook – AMP users click here to watch on Facebook