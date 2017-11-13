It’s up to Broncos’ veteran leaders to turn things around

Linebacker Von Miller addressed the media Sunday night after the Denver Broncos’ 41-16 loss to the New England Patriots, dropping the Broncos to 3-6 on the season.

“We’ve got a good football team in us,” Miller said postgame, “but what we put out there is a bad football team.”

Denver has lost five games in a row and allowed 92 points in their past two games.

Miller spoke about the veteran locker room knowing how to win and how knowing how to win, and winning in the past, can benefit the team.

“We [have] a locker room full of great veteran leaders that know how to win and have won before,” Miller said.

Miller also spoke about how the team will bounce back, how the Patriots schemed against the Broncos’ pass rushers and how the team will move forward after their fifth-straight loss.

Video Courtesy of Denver Broncos Facebook – AMP users click here to watch on Facebook