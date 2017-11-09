Karl Mecklenburg dishes on Broncos’ glaring defensive weakness

Six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Karl Mecklenburg is well aware of what it takes to cover just about any threat on the football field after playing 12 seasons for the Denver Broncos.

‘The Snow Goose’ joined Gil Whiteley and Mark Jackson on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 to chat about the issues that have plagued the Broncos of late.

“Tight ends have been killing us, and have been killing us for years” Mecklenburg said. “Maybe that’s a coaching thing; I don’t understand how you’ve got a great receiving tight end, you’re not gonna try to jam him up at the line of scrimmage before he gets out on his route, but they never do. That’s not how they’re coached, apparently.”

Mecklenburg discussed the tough give-and-take that teams must decide on a split, especially when it comes to covering premiere tight ends in the league.

“You make a choice,” says Mecklenburg. “You decide: Is the pass rush more important or is jamming up the tight end more important?”

