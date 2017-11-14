How to Listen
Live Stream iPhone App Android App
Monday – Friday*
|12a-6a
|SB Nation
|6a-7a
|The Morning Huddle with David Hurlbut
|7a-9a
|Mornings at 5280′
|9a-11a
|Danny Williams & Benny Bash
|11a-1p
|Anything’s Possible with Gil Whiteley and Mark Jackson
|1p-2p
|The Joe Williams Show with Kent Erickson
|2p-4p
|Walsh and McBride
|4p-6p
|Afternoon Drive with Goodman and Shapiro
|6p-8p
|(M-Th) The Final Verdict with Notaro and Jacobs
|6p-8p
|(F) Race Central
|8p-10p
|(Tu-Th) The Connor Cape Show
|10p-12a
|(Tu-Th) Home Grown Sports
Saturday*
|12a-8a
|SB Nation
|8a-10a
|Argonaut Wine & Liquor’s Klahr & Kompany
|10a-11a
|The Safe Bet with Marty Seldin
|11a-12p
|Absolutely Sports
|12p-1p
|American Craft Beer Radio
|1p-5p
|SB Nation
|5p-7p
|Enough Said
|7p-12a
|SB Nation
Sunday*
|12a-8a
|SB Nation
|8a-10p
|The Morning Blitz
|10a-12p
|The Final Word
|12p-2p
|SB Nation
|4p-6p
|From the Pitch presented by Colorado Soccer Association
|6p-7p
|X’s and O’s
|7p-12a
|SB Nation
*Schedules subject to change due to play-by-play broadcasts