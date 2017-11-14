Tuesday, November 14, 2017

How to Listen

Live Stream     iPhone App      Android App

Monday – Friday*

12a-6a SB Nation
6a-7a The Morning Huddle with David Hurlbut
7a-9a Mornings at 5280′
9a-11a Danny Williams & Benny Bash
11a-1p Anything’s Possible with Gil Whiteley and Mark Jackson
1p-2p The Joe Williams Show with Kent Erickson
2p-4p Walsh and McBride
4p-6p Afternoon Drive with Goodman and Shapiro
6p-8p (M-Th) The Final Verdict with Notaro and Jacobs
6p-8p (F) Race Central
8p-10p (Tu-Th) The Connor Cape Show
10p-12a (Tu-Th) Home Grown Sports

Saturday*

12a-8a SB Nation
8a-10a Argonaut Wine & Liquor’s Klahr & Kompany
10a-11a The Safe Bet with Marty Seldin
11a-12p Absolutely Sports
12p-1p American Craft Beer Radio
1p-5p SB Nation
5p-7p Enough Said
7p-12a SB Nation

Sunday*

12a-8a SB Nation
8a-10p The Morning Blitz
10a-12p The Final Word
12p-2p SB Nation
4p-6p From the Pitch presented by Colorado Soccer Association
6p-7p X’s and O’s
7p-12a SB Nation

*Schedules subject to change due to play-by-play broadcasts