LISTEN: Broncos Todd Davis understands frustration, but ‘there’s no division amongst us’

It’s easy to point out all the problems that plague the Denver Broncos after their fourth loss in a row.

Broncos linebacker Todd Davis is looking for solutions, and according to him, getting back to what they do best is one of the quickest solutions.

“We weren’t ourselves,” Davis told Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7, when he spoke about the Broncos’ embarrassing 51-23 loss to Philadelphia. “We were doing a lot of stuff that wasn’t characteristic of the defense that we are… we just need to get back to what we do.”

But even through frustration, Davis says the Broncos remain a strong group; one that supports one another.

“We’re still a family, we’re still close-knit” said Davis. “I think tensions aren’t high between us. I think frustration may be high as a unit, [but] I don’t think it’s frustration between one another… there’s no division amongst us.”

