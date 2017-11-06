LISTEN: Denver’s problem? ‘Broncos beating Broncos’ says Garett Bolles

Owning up to mistakes in many ways is the sign of a mature player in the NFL and for Denver Broncos Garett Bolles, the rookie left tackle is showing signs of that maturity, as he isn’t straying away from the harsh criticism or main problems that plague the Broncos.

One of the biggest problems for Denver over their current four-game losing streak is, simply, themselves. Penalties and turnovers have reared an ugly head for the Broncos this year, particularly over these past four weeks.

In an interview with Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7, Bolles explains the need to stop beating themselves and needing to clean up self-created problems.

“Broncos beating Broncos” said Bolles, when asked about the biggest difference between the 3-1 start, and the four-game losing streak. “Making dumb penalties, including myself. Not being dialed in. Not doing things we need to do.”

Bolles also discussed taking responsibilities for his actions. “It’s frustrating” he said. “There’s a lot of games where a lot of the stuff caused in the games were my fault, and I take full responsibility for that. Because that’s not how I play.”

“It’s not that we’re losing focus, because we have a really good football team. It’s things that we got to do to fix, like stop beating ourselves – get back to ‘What can I do better to make this team better?'”

