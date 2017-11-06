LOOK: When the going gets tough, Von Miller remains unblockable

Most days after a Denver Broncos loss can be filled with finger-pointing, placing blame and many ‘hot takes’ that veer off I-25 faster than transplants moving to Denver.

Von Miller, one of the consistent stars on the Broncos’ defense, generally avoids such criticism, and rightly so. According to Pro Football Focus, Miller leads all edge-defenders with the most quarterback pressures in 2017.

The edge defenders who have pressured the QB most often this season pic.twitter.com/xz5qTtpjGV — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) November 6, 2017

At times facing double- and even triple-teams, Miller has been causing nightmares for quarterbacks and defensive coordinators on every down.

Pro Football Focus also named Miller the fastest to 500 quarterback pressures since 2006, doing this in 102 games.

Von Miller 🎉 pic.twitter.com/xu3qUdhPKt — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) November 4, 2017

Miller and the Broncos return home Sunday to face familiar foe Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Sunday night. Bronco fans will hope those quarterback pressures continue as Denver tries to snap their first four-game losing streak in the John Elway (as general manager) era.