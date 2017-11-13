Michael Gallup moves one step closer to Biletnikoff Award

Read this story at CSURams.com

Colorado State senior wide receiver Michael Gallup has been selected as a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, as announced by The Tallahasseee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., on Monday.

Through Week 11 of the 2017 season, Michael Gallup ranks first in the country with 1,298 receiving yards, first in receiving yards per game (118.0) and fourth in receptions per game (7.9). He has six 100-yard games on the year, and a pair of 200-yard performances (212 at Hawai’i, 263 vs. Nevada). The Monroe, Ga., native is the only player in the country with two 200-yard outings this season. His 263-yard performance against Nevada is the third-highest single-game output by any FBS player this year.

Gallup still holds the nation’s top performance against No. 1 Alabama this season. Lining up against a Crimson Tide secondary that included projected first-round draft pick Minkah Fitzpatrick, Gallup pulled in five catches for 81 yards.

In the first three games of Mountain West play, (Sept. 30 at Hawai’i, Oct. 7 at Utah State, Oct. 14 vs. Nevada), Gallup posted 28 catches for 563 yards – the best three-game receiving stretch in CSU history. For his efforts against Nevada, Gallup was named MW Offensive Player of the Week.

Gallup, who has 12 100-yard outings in 24 career games as a Ram, is the nation’s active leader in career yards per game (107.1).

Any player who catches a pass, regardless of position, is eligible for the Biletnikoff Award. Consequently, tight ends, slot receivers and backs, inside receivers, wide receivers, split ends, and running backs are eligible for the award.

The three finalists for The 2017 Biletnikoff Award will be announced Nov. 20. This marks the second time in the past four seasons that Colorado State has had a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award. Rashard Higgins, now with the Cleveland Browns, earned a spot among the three finalists in 2014, and a trip to the College Football Awards Show.

Fans are encouraged to vote for who their choice for The 2017 Biletnikoff Award. The aggregate fan tally will be counted as one official vote to determine the three finalists and the winner.

The winner of the award will be presented live on December 7, 2017, on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show presented by Gildan to be broadcast 7:00 – 9:00pm (EST) on ESPN. College Football Hall of Famer, Heisman Trophy winner, and Biletnikoff Award voter Desmond Howard will present the 2017 Biletnikoff Award winner on the show. Howard is one of only 5 ends or receivers who has won the Heisman Trophy, joining Larry Kelley, Leon Hart, Johnny Rodgers, and Biletnikoff Award voter Tim Brown.