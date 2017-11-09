Osweiler, Anderson won when Patriots last visited Denver in November

November 29th, 2015 marked the date in which the Broncos proved that they would be a team to reckoned with on their way to Super Bowl 50.

The Broncos and New England Patriots locked horns in front of 76,970 snowbound fans nearly two years ago in an exciting, overtime thriller that ended on this memorable, final play.

On a toss-left to C.J. Anderson as the snowflakes fell from the Mile High sky, the play that busted open after great blocking by Vernon Davis and Ryan Harris sealed the outside, while center Matt Paradis blasts forward, creating a hole just big enough to Anderson to shoot through.

With one man left to beat, Anderson shakes backup safety Duron Harmon, cruising down the sideline and pointing his finger to the sky as he jogs into the end zone for the win.

48 yards to pay dirt and a stunning win that improving Denver’s record to 9-2 in quarterback Brock Osweiler his second straight start and, well, you know how it ends.

Cris Collinsworth summarized it succinctly on the NBC broadcast: “C.J. Anderson brings home the bacon.”

Two years later, Denver will host New England on ‘Sunday Night Football’ once again — and with Osweiler behind center, to boot — this Sunday night at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.