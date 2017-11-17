PODCAST: Rams hoop it up in Jamaica; previewing the football season finale

Today, in only a few hours, Colorado State Rams men’s basketball (2-0) faces the Tulane Green Wave (2-0) in Jamaica as part of the Jamaica Classic.

That game tips at 12 p.m. MST. The tournament continues on Sunday against Florida State at 3 p.m. MST. Both games can be seen on CBS Sports Network and heard on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7.

We give you some insight into how the Rams have started this season, including a quote from Prentiss Nixon on the team’s chemistry improving, and how they can beat Tulane.

In the second half of the podcast, we focus on the positives for CSU football, including Zach Golditch and Jake Bennett performing well last week, and Michael Gallup still in the running for the Biletnikoff Award. Also, which bowl could CSU play in? We take a look at the projections.

Listen to the entire podcast here.