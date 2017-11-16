PODCAST: Remembering the ABA with Nuggets legend Dan Issel

As a companion to my feature article that appeared in the November 2017 edition of Mile High Sports Magazine — Basketball Love Affair: The story of how Denver grew to love the Nuggets — CSG Podcast is proud to present the interview I conducted with Dan Issel in preparation for that article.

Note: This interview was not originally intended to be part of a podcast. It was recorded as an interview that I could use in the feature. I’ve improved the audio as much as I could, considering it was by phone. Still, it’s a great listen.

Issel spoke about his fascinating journey from the ABA’s Kentucky Colonels to the Denver Nuggets. It is a particularly interesting part of ABA/NBA history about how someone who was a star could be “sold” to another team. Additionally, Issel talked about how good the 1974-78 Nuggets were and the missed opportunities that team had which kept them from winning multiple NBA and ABA titles. Much of what Issel told me did not end up in the article. It’s well worth a listen if you are in to Nuggets history, particularly the 1970s Nuggets. It’s a fascinating discussion about Bobby Jones, Larry Brown and the legendary David Thompson.

As always, enjoy the podcast!



Listen on Libsyn *A note about listening to CSG in Libsyn. You can listen by clicking “POD” or clicking on the “direct download” button.

Listen on Stitcher

Listen on iTunes

Remember you can also find CSG Podcast on the Mile High Sports app!